Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Gentex logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management dramatically increased its Gentex stake in Q4, boosting holdings by 3,905.8% to 700,693 shares worth about $16.3 million. Institutional ownership of Gentex remains high at 86.76%.
  • Gentex reported better-than-expected Q1 results, posting EPS of $0.48 versus the $0.44 estimate and revenue of $675.44 million versus $649.42 million expected. Revenue rose 17.1% year over year.
  • Despite the strong results, analyst sentiment remains cautious with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83. Insider selling also continued, including recent sales by two directors.
  • Interested in Gentex? Here are five stocks we like better.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 3,905.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,693 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 683,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.32% of Gentex worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,828,120 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,439,333 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 74,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,742,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $190,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,725,426 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $190,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,912,491 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $112,237.65. Following the sale, the director owned 81,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,436.33. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,693 shares of company stock worth $385,194. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Gentex Stock Up 1.5%

Gentex stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.75%.Gentex's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gentex Right Now?

Before you consider Gentex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentex wasn't on the list.

While Gentex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines