Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 1,756.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,844 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Comerica Bank raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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