Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 221.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,128 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 89,006 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,489 shares of the bank's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the bank's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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