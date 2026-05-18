Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 2,631.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,914 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 576,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.17% of Datadog worth $81,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 134.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company's stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company's stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,336.92. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

View Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $207.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.33, a PEG ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here