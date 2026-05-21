Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 106,343 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 456.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of ATI worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ATI by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ATI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $153.43 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $171.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $6,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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