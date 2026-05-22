Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 114,284 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 1,077.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,888 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.7%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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