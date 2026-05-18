Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 185,284 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report) by 39,846.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.59% of RBC Bearings worth $83,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,744 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts: Sign Up

RBC Bearings News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RBC Bearings this week:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $570.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $573.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $632.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.90 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $574.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RBC Bearings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RBC Bearings wasn't on the list.

While RBC Bearings currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here