Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 204,544 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 2,555.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 204,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of BXP worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BXP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 121,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,392.08. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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