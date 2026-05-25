Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 23,122 Shares of JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 9,103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in JBT Marel were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBT Marel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,674 shares of the company's stock worth $778,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth approximately $135,854,000. Gildi lifeyrissjodur bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,862,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JBT Marel by 8.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 663,523 shares of the company's stock worth $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other JBT Marel news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,634,608.39. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

JBTM opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.94. JBT Marel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter. JBT Marel had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 target price on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBT Marel

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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