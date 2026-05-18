Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 2,821,294.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,488 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 987,453 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.88% of Warrior Met Coal worth $87,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $85.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company's revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is 12.21%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

See Also

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