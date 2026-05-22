Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 22,166 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after acquiring an additional 63,430 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $522.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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