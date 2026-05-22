Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 83,363 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $300.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.44. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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