Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 10,907 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalOcean worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,731 shares of the company's stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,610,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 140,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 538,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $184.46. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.60.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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