Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 201,131 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 201,131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in American Express were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,058 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Article Title

American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Positive Sentiment: AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Article Title

AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Article Title

Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Main Street America awarded more than $10 million in grants to over 500 small businesses, underscoring the company’s ongoing support for Main Street merchants and small-business relationships. Article Title

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $309.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89. American Express Company has a one year low of $281.46 and a one year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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