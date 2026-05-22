Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 208,567 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 208,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 491,134 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $705,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,597 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 115,183 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $240.91 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $263.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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