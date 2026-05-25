Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,250 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%

TDG stock opened at $1,212.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,285.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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