Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 65,223 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 65,223 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,793,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,960,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,959,166,000 after purchasing an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,674,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 982,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $863,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,022.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Key Stories Impacting Parker-Hannifin

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

PH opened at $866.34 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.21 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $916.89 and a 200-day moving average of $914.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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