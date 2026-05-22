Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 244,386 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock worth $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

PLTR stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $225 , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Read More

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and raised its price target to , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Article Title

Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Article Title

The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also warns that Palantir’s valuation remains stretched and that the stock may have run ahead of fundamentals, which can weigh on sentiment during pullbacks. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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