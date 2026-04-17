Northwestern University Invests $15.67 Million in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

Northwestern University bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,086,025 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $15,671,000. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 14.8% of Northwestern University's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwestern University owned about 0.51% of Black Stone Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,200 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,934,739 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $25,422,000 after buying an additional 356,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,476 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $461,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 761,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,609.25. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 62.26% and a return on equity of 43.31%. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

See Also

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