Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,560 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. The trade was a 33.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here