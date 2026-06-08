Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,389 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,701 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 74.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Stephen Pagliuca disclosed major open-market purchases of 685,000 and 695,000 shares, a strong insider signal that investors may view as confidence in the company’s outlook.

Director Stephen Pagliuca disclosed major open-market purchases of and shares, a strong insider signal that investors may view as confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to strong-buy , adding to bullish sentiment around the stock.

Freedom Capital upgraded to , adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and recent commentary noted the stock has been moving higher since that release, suggesting momentum from better-than-expected profitability.

The company’s last earnings report beat EPS expectations, and recent commentary noted the stock has been moving higher since that release, suggesting momentum from better-than-expected profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage with a Market Perform rating and an $18 price target , which is close to the current share price and implies limited near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage with a rating and an , which is close to the current share price and implies limited near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management has described 2027 as a “transition year” amid current pressures, indicating the recovery story may take time to play out. Norwegian Cruise sees 2027 as 'transition year' despite current pressures

Management has described amid current pressures, indicating the recovery story may take time to play out. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts remain cautious overall, with the broader consensus still around Hold and some firms lowering price targets, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 25,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 695,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Freedom Capital upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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