NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV - Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 69,698 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in NOV were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 401.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,165,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,815 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 43.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 981,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,008,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 917,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised NOV from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut NOV from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.07.

View Our Latest Report on NOV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 151,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,047,404.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,439,727.98. The trade was a 35.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 256,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,146,885.52. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NOV

Here are the key news stories impacting NOV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong bookings and backlog — NOV booked $520M in orders in Q1 (book‑to‑bill ~80%) and maintains a capital equipment backlog of ~$4.23B, signaling ongoing demand for equipment. Read More.

Strong bookings and backlog — NOV booked $520M in orders in Q1 (book‑to‑bill ~80%) and maintains a capital equipment backlog of ~$4.23B, signaling ongoing demand for equipment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — the company returned $100M in Q1 via $67M of buybacks and $33M of dividends, supporting earnings-per-share over time. Read More.

Shareholder returns — the company returned $100M in Q1 via $67M of buybacks and $33M of dividends, supporting earnings-per-share over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capacity expansion & large project wins — NOV approved a ~$200M expansion of its Açu, Brazil flexible‑pipe facility and won multiple deepwater and subsea contracts, positioning it for higher offshore demand. Read More.

Capacity expansion & large project wins — NOV approved a ~$200M expansion of its Açu, Brazil flexible‑pipe facility and won multiple deepwater and subsea contracts, positioning it for higher offshore demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 capex plan — management outlined $340M–$370M in 2026 capex, balancing investment to capture offshore opportunities while preserving cash. Read More.

2026 capex plan — management outlined $340M–$370M in 2026 capex, balancing investment to capture offshore opportunities while preserving cash. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 outlook provided — NOV expects Q2 revenues to decline 4–6% year‑over‑year with Adjusted EBITDA of $185M–$215M; guidance assumes no further deterioration in the Middle East. Read More.

Q2 outlook provided — NOV expects Q2 revenues to decline 4–6% year‑over‑year with Adjusted EBITDA of $185M–$215M; guidance assumes no further deterioration in the Middle East. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 missed estimates and weaker profitability — Q1 EPS was $0.15 vs. $0.17 consensus, revenue $2.05B vs. ~$2.07B expected, and Adjusted EBITDA fell to $177M (8.6% of sales). These misses pressured the stock. Read More.

Q1 missed estimates and weaker profitability — Q1 EPS was $0.15 vs. $0.17 consensus, revenue $2.05B vs. ~$2.07B expected, and Adjusted EBITDA fell to $177M (8.6% of sales). These misses pressured the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Middle East disruptions hit results — management estimates the conflict trimmed ~$54M of revenue and ~$32M of Adjusted EBITDA in Q1, raised costs, delayed deliveries and compressed margins. Read More.

Middle East disruptions hit results — management estimates the conflict trimmed ~$54M of revenue and ~$32M of Adjusted EBITDA in Q1, raised costs, delayed deliveries and compressed margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow & earnings deterioration — net income fell to $19M and free cash flow was negative in the quarter, increasing near‑term downside risk until activity and margins recover. Read More.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from NOV's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NOV's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

NOV Profile

National Oilwell Varco NYSE: NOV is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV's business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

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