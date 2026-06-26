Nova Ltd. $NVMI is Tower View Wealth Management LLC's 10th Largest Position

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Nova comprises approximately 3.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Nova were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nova by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $534.24 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $615.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $522.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.Nova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NVMI

Insider Activity at Nova

In related news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $749,748.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,731,885.20. The trade was a 16.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,785. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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