Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 123,000 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises approximately 2.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 4.10% of Nova worth $396,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 75.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nova by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts: Sign Up

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $583.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.75. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $588.40.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.Nova's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price target on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nova news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,812.13. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,530.62. The trade was a 17.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,411 shares of company stock worth $1,243,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nova wasn't on the list.

While Nova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here