Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 71,653 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,868 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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