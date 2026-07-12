Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Position Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,178 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE NVO traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $49.49. 6,314,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,696,942. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Article Title

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Article Title

The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Article Title

Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Negative Sentiment: One recent market note said NVO has been slipping relative to the broader market, reflecting some near-term profit taking after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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