Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Position Trimmed by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,478 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved Novo Nordisk’s once-daily oral Wegovy pill for obesity, making it the first GLP-1 tablet cleared for weight management in the EU and expanding the company’s addressable market. Reuters article on EU approval

The European Commission approved Novo Nordisk’s once-daily oral Wegovy pill for obesity, making it the first GLP-1 tablet cleared for weight management in the EU and expanding the company’s addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the oral Wegovy approval could help Novo Nordisk extend its lead over Eli Lilly in obesity treatment, reinforcing optimism around the company’s long-term growth in diabetes and weight-loss therapies. Pharmaceutical Technology article on competition with Lilly

Multiple reports said the oral Wegovy approval could help Novo Nordisk extend its lead over Eli Lilly in obesity treatment, reinforcing optimism around the company’s long-term growth in diabetes and weight-loss therapies. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to improved growth expectations and higher fair value estimates after the approval, signaling that sentiment around Novo’s obesity pipeline has improved. Yahoo Finance article on fair value estimate

Analysts and market commentary pointed to improved growth expectations and higher fair value estimates after the approval, signaling that sentiment around Novo’s obesity pipeline has improved. Neutral Sentiment: Novo also announced a new Phase 3 heart failure–obesity trial, which supports its cardiometabolic strategy but is still early-stage and unlikely to affect near-term results. TipRanks article on trial update

Novo also announced a new Phase 3 heart failure–obesity trial, which supports its cardiometabolic strategy but is still early-stage and unlikely to affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Separate news that Sun Pharma won approval in South Africa for a generic version of semaglutide highlights ongoing competitive and copycat-drug pressure on Novo Nordisk’s key products. Reuters article on generic Ozempic approval

Separate news that Sun Pharma won approval in South Africa for a generic version of semaglutide highlights ongoing competitive and copycat-drug pressure on Novo Nordisk’s key products. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk from hold to strong sell, showing that not all analysts are convinced the stock’s recent strength will continue. Tickerreport article on downgrade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:NVO opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $71.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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