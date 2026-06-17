Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by BLKBRD Asset Management LP

BLKBRD Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,544 shares of the company's stock after selling 211,470 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.6% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company's stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $19,519,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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