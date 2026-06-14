Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 435,174 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $3,424,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,301 shares of the company's stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Altrafin AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $8,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NVO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here