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Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stake Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Cibc World Market Inc. increased its Novo Nordisk stake by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 145,527 additional shares and bringing its total to 700,174 shares valued at about $35.6 million.
  • Institutional interest in Novo Nordisk remains broad, with several large investors also boosting holdings; overall, hedge funds and institutions own about 11.54% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed to cautious: recent rating cuts left Novo Nordisk with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $65.56, even as the stock trades well below its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,174 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,125,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $310,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,611,126 shares of the company's stock worth $255,871,000 after acquiring an additional 189,640 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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