NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $305,817,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after buying an additional 1,001,672 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734,624 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $85,951,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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