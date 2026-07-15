NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.80.

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NRG Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NRG stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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