NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,335 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.93.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.25 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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