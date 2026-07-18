NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of NRG Energy worth $89,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 114,461 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,698,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,530,000 after purchasing an additional 57,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE NRG opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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