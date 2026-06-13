NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NRG Energy by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3,714.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1,970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:NRG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73 and a beta of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

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NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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