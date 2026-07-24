NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,186 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 287,381 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of NRG Energy worth $125,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Scotiabank increased their price target on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.93.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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