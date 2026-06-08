NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 182,525 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 6.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.40% of NRG Energy worth $478,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $221,671,000 after purchasing an additional 409,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $129.26 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here