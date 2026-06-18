Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU is Alta Park Capital LP's 2nd Largest Position

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,154,642 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for 6.8% of Alta Park Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.07% of NU worth $56,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in NU by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in NU by 1,045.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NU by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,438 shares during the last quarter. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth about $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Zacks Research cut NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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