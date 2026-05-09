Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU is Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's 9th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,379,674 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,892,092 shares during the period. NU comprises about 2.5% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of NU worth $192,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in NU by 5,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in NU by 129.3% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,421 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.79 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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