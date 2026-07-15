Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Position Cut by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 305,200 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 6.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NU by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in NU by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NU by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NU by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NU. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna downgraded NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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