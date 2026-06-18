Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Acquired by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 763,609 shares during the period. NU makes up about 0.7% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.07% of NU worth $54,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NU by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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