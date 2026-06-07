Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,377,099 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,939,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NU worth $134,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NU by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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