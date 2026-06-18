Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 0.4% of 12 West Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP's holdings in NU were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5,448.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here