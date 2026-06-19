Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Holdings Lifted by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815,788 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,554,704 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 34.8% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.33% of NU worth $264,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NU by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NU by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,350,701 shares of the company's stock worth $2,031,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NU by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after purchasing an additional 239,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $763,792,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,602,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,824 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

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NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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