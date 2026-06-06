Nuance Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Avista Corporation $AVA

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the quarter. Avista comprises 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avista worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 60.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Avista Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.24. Avista Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 10.75%.The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Avista's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4925 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Avista's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $65,281.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,150.58. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Avista from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Avista from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on Avista in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

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Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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