Nuance Investments LLC Sells 139,748 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,748 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,262 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,193.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,521,399 shares of the company's stock worth $134,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -119.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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