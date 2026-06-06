Nuance Investments LLC Sells 45,147 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,447 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 45,147 shares during the period. IDEX makes up approximately 2.3% of Nuance Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDEX worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 250.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,788,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $56,045,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 446.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 269,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

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About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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