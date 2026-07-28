Nucor Corporation $NUE Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 129,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Nucor were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE NUE opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $240.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Positive Sentiment: Results improved sharply from both comparison periods. Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Nucor Q2 earnings rise to $1.16 billion on $10.40 billion sales

Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Positive Sentiment: Management expects further year-over-year improvement. Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion.

Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat may have been largely anticipated. Nucor shares have traded near their 52-week high and above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the stock carries a P/E ratio of about 24.5. That elevated valuation may limit additional upside unless steel prices, volumes, and third-quarter results continue to outperform expectations.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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