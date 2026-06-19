Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,111 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,998 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Nucor were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 745.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $342,642,000 after purchasing an additional 210,577 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,465,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,410,390.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 3.3%

NUE stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $122.82 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Nucor's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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