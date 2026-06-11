Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 15,531 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Nucor were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $244.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,277,624. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.36. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $264.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Nucor to $282 from $240 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the steelmaker. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Nucor to from $240 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the steelmaker. Positive Sentiment: Nucor announced its 213th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, reinforcing the company’s strong cash return profile and financial stability. Nucor Announces 213th Consecutive Cash Dividend

Nucor announced its of $0.56 per share, reinforcing the company’s strong cash return profile and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend declaration was also confirmed in a separate company release, which should not materially change the outlook but reinforces management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Nucor Announces 213th Consecutive Cash Dividend

The dividend declaration was also confirmed in a separate company release, which should not materially change the outlook but reinforces management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noting that Nucor has outperformed the materials sector and that analysts remain bullish adds to the positive tone, but it is more of a sentiment check than a new catalyst. Nucor Stock: Is NUE Outperforming the Materials Sector?

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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